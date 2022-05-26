مطلوب مدرسين للعمل في المدرسة البريطانية الدولية

فلسطين أون لاين

26 مايو 2022 . الساعة 10:15 بتوقيت القدس
The British International School in Gaza is presently accepting applications for a number of teaching positions in both the British and the American tracks (English literature, Math, Science, Social Studies in English, Social Studies in Arabic, Computer, French Language, Arabic Language, Religion, Music, Art, and PE)

 Please Note:  Working hours at BIS are long and hard, as preparations requires strict adherence to curriculum as well as differentiation to meet the needs of students in multiple grade levels.  Most teachers find that their first year at our school is significantly harder than in most schools they have taught at. English is the official language of the school, and all subjects are taught in English except Arabic Language, Religion, and Palestinian history.

متطلبات الوظيفة

The Successful candidate will possess the following qualifications:

1-A minimum of Bachelor Degree in the required subject or in a related field.

2- TEFL/ TESL / TESOL is preferable.
3-A Diploma in Education is preferable.
4-A minimum of 3 years proven experience in high level teaching institution is preferable.
5- All candidates except for Arabic and French need to have a current valid certificates for one of the tests of English as a second language tests with the required minimum score (TOEFL PBT minimum score of 550, TOEFL iBT minimum score of  79, IELTS minimum score of 6.5)

6- Engineers, Pharmacists and other medical professionals are encouraged to apply for Math and Science teaching roles.

طريقة التسجيل:

- على من يرغب بالتسجيل للوظيفة تعبئة الطلب من خلال الرابط التالي:

Job application

